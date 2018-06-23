HGTV's Joanna & Chip Gaines welcome 5th child

FILE In this March 29, 2016 file photo, TV personality Joanna Gaines poses for a portrait in New York. Joanna and Chip Gaines have welcomed their fifth child, a boy. The announcement of the birth Saturday, June 23, 2018 on Twitter. Chip Gaines wrote, "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!" The stars of the TV show "Fixer Upper" have two daughters and two others sons. Chip Gaines did not immediately reveal the newborn's name or further details. AP, File Photo by Brian Ach/Invision