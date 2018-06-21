FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, musician Sam Smith poses for a portrait in New York to promote his latest album, "The Thrill of It All." Smith, who launched the North American leg of his tour this week, says though his past shows have been melancholy, his new ones are all about love.
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, musician Sam Smith poses for a portrait in New York to promote his latest album, "The Thrill of It All." Smith, who launched the North American leg of his tour this week, says though his past shows have been melancholy, his new ones are all about love. AP, File Photo by Victoria Will/Invision
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, musician Sam Smith poses for a portrait in New York to promote his latest album, "The Thrill of It All." Smith, who launched the North American leg of his tour this week, says though his past shows have been melancholy, his new ones are all about love. AP, File Photo by Victoria Will/Invision

Entertainment

Q&A: Sam Smith on touring, therapy, smoking and lip syncing

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

June 21, 2018 09:13 AM

NEW YORK

Sam Smith knows his music is melancholy and emotional, but he's hoping his live shows will be uplifting and feel "like a fistful of love," as he put it.

The singer, known for down-tempo hits like "Stay With Me" and "Too Good at Goodbyes," is launching "The Thrill of It All Tour" in the United States on Friday in Detroit.

The Grammy winner says he cut out drinking and smoking to prepare for the tour. He's also regularly working out and has a trainer on the road with him.

Smith says after the release of his sophomore album, "The Thrill of It All," he started to feel overwhelmed by fame, but going to therapy for the first time has helped him cope.

  Comments  