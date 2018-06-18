This coach on 'The Voice' helped a Biloxi man propose to his girlfriend

Those planning to ask someone to marry you please take note: You have your work cut out for you, at least when it comes to creative proposals.
Biloxi resident Dennis Foley asked his girlfriend of four years to marry him Thursday night. No big deal, right? Actually, Foley made the proposal on stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in front of more than 15,000 people with Maroon 5's Adam Levine acting as his wing man.
But how did Biloxi resident Jessica Gregory respond to the proposal with "the Voice" coach watching?
"I said 'Yes,' " Gregory said of the proposal, which was caught on camera and shared on social media.
Gregory said she had no idea that Foley was going to use the concert as an opportunity to propose.
"Adam asked if anyone in the Smoothie King Center wanted to propose — they didn't even have to have a ring," she said. "When he said that, Dennis started running up to the stage — I thought he was going to get kicked out."
She said Foley made it to the stage and once she realized what was happening, she followed.
"I had my 10-year-old daughter with me and I had to bring her on stage with me — we love Adam Levine and this was her first concert," Gregory said. "When we got on stage, I gave Dennis a ring I was wearing to use during the proposal — now he has to get me a ring for real."
Gregory said the band used the proposal moment as a way to launch into the hit song "She Will Be Loved."
And what's next for the Biloxi couple?
"I'm ready to get married," Gregory said. "We've been together for four years, we have a child together and we live together. But now that he's made the proposal, I'm ready to get married — we're not getting any younger."
