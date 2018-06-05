Childish Gambino brings 'This is America' to New Orleans for Voodoo Fest

Childish Gambino is coming to New Orleans.
The alter ego of actor Donald Glover ("Solo," "Community"), Childish Gambino is one of the headliners of the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. The three-day festival will take place at City Park in New Orleans on Oct. 26-28.
Also headlining the festival will be Mumford & Sons and Arctic Monkeys. Tickets are on sale at VoodooFestival.com.
Childish Gambino recently released a video for the song "This is America." The video depicts gun violence amid racial overtones including minstrel shows, as well as police brutality and mass killings, setting off a nationwide controversy.
The video was released days after Glover hosted "Saturday Night Live" and Childish Gambino performed on the show.
Glover has also received critical praise for his turn as a young Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
Childish Gambino released "Awaken My Love" in 2016 to much critical acclaim.
