In this image released by Universal Records, the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd poses for a promotional photo. The Southern rock band will play Biloxi on its farewell tour. The show is Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
In this image released by Universal Records, the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd poses for a promotional photo. The Southern rock band will play Biloxi on its farewell tour. The show is Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Universal Records
In this image released by Universal Records, the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd poses for a promotional photo. The Southern rock band will play Biloxi on its farewell tour. The show is Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Universal Records

Entertainment

Lynyrd Skynyrd is calling it quits with a farewell concert in Biloxi

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

June 05, 2018 12:54 PM

Biloxi

Get ready to scream "Play 'Freebird' " at the top of your lungs one last time in Biloxi.

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and Live Nation on Tuesday announced the band is playing a final Biloxi show on the "The Last of The Streets Survivors Farewell Tour" at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Although the show may not be the band's final gig, it is the last show scheduled for 2018. Opening acts for the second leg of the tour include Bad Company, Jamey Johnson and Marshall Tucker Band. More shows will be scheduled in 2019, according to a news release from Live Nation.

The band will have played more than 50 dates in 2018 by the time the tour rolls into Biloxi.

"This farewell tour has already been the perfect end to an incredible run and we are not even halfway through the tour yet! There is still lots of road to go and lots of fans to see one last time,” said founding member Gary Rossington in a news release.

The band last played Biloxi in 2017 at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

  Comments  