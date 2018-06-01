8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Friday.
Friday
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2-5 p.m.
First Fridays Downtown Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in the Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Free to the public; parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel. https://www.facebook.com/FFDowntownBiloxi
5-8 p.m.
‘Salt, salt sea, & all for the love of thee’ Opening Reception
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free,donations welcomed. “Salt, salt sea, & all for the love of thee,” the title taken from a Scottish ballad, is a show of watercolors sailing through summer by an architect, an engineer, a man of sailboats. Voyaging is the key to this collection. On view in the Visual Arts Gallery through Sept. 1. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-duckett-gallery-1
5:30-7 p.m.
Donna’s Dance Recital: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700. https://www.facebook.com/pg/donnadancedkg
6-8 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Mississippi Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465 and ticketmaster.com.
6:35 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7-10 p.m.
Wings Performing Arts: Noises Off Dinner/Dessert Theatre
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $15-$25. The opening night performance of the farce “Noises Off” is just hours away, and, as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn’t be any worse. Lines are forgotten, love triangles unravel and sardines fly everywhere. Can the cast pull their act together on stage even if they can’t behind the scenes? 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7-9 p.m.
Concert in the Courtyard with Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Kick off the summer “Libraries Rock!” program with a concert in the courtyard at City Hall. Lead singer Gal Holiday is joined by a group of talented musicians in original rollicking foot-stompers and poignant Crescent City tributes — swing performed with a punk sensibility. Bring lawn chair or blanket, bug spray, fan, refreshments, friends, family, etc. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7-9 p.m.
‘The Last Five Years’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $15. The musical tells the powerful and intimate story of a couple, Cathy and Jamie, falling in and out of love over the course of a five-year relationship. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.
‘Into the Woods’ - a Triple Threat Academy Production
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 General/$15 Student/Sr/Military. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Artist’s Reception for ‘A River in Stitches’ Quilt Exhibition
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. Meet the quilters and welcome the first annual exhibition. Coincides with the “Water/Ways” Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/news/river-stitches-first-annual-quilt-exhibition-1
1-3 p.m.
3rd Grade Skit ‘The Singing River gets the Blues’
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. This tribute to the “Water/Ways” exhibition from the Smithsonia is performed by Ocean Springs Oak Park Elementary third-graders. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org
10-11 a.m.
Red, White & Blueberry Festival
L&N Depot Plaza, 1000 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Free to attend. Enjoy free vanilla ice-cream topped with blueberries or strawberries provided by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. Sample blueberry dishes, share recipes, buy blueberry bushes, watch cooking demonstrations and more. The Ocean Springs Fresh Market vendors will also have local items for purchase 228-875-4424. www.oceanspringschamber.com
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. No admission charge. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Market runs every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
It Doesn’t Have to Stay Round with Glenn Dair
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $125 before May 26; $140 after. In this two-day workshop (June 2-3), Dair, a master ceramicist, will talk about and demonstrate a range of techniques, subjects including throwing, altering, lids, handles, mark making and glazing. Fort the beginner and veteran potter. Snacks will be provided and there will be a one-hour break in the middle of each class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in our Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Perk Up Saturdays at OOMA
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Fair Grinds Coffeehouse of New Orleans will sell a selection of fair trade coffee, teas, and assorted menu items during a series of “Perk Up Saturdays” at OOMA. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Libraries Rock! Kick-off Party
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Music, classic cars, refreshments and children’s activities will be featured at this party for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and appetites. To register, call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jefferson Davis’ Birthday
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12.50 adults; $7.50 children 6-18; free for kids 5 and younger. Take a tour of the last home of Jefferson Davis with a period dressed tour guide on the half hour of every hour. Ron Kennedy, author and co-author of books on Confederate history and on the overreach of federal government, will give a presentation. There will also be cupcakes at 11 a.m. and living historians around the property. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet Fais Do Do
Point Cadet, 121 Cadet St., Biloxi. $5 - $7. The 89th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival will feature a new Shrimp-NBoots 5K Glow Run and Fun Run, the day-long Fais Do-Do at Point Cadet Pavilion and Blessing Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, and Coronation of the Shrimp King and Queen on June 2. The Blessing of the Fleet is at 2 p.m. June 3. For more information, email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us. 228-388-2443. biloxiblessing.com
12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Summer Program Kick-off Party
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. no charge. Adults, teens and children are invited to learn about the rockin’ library programs for all ages this summer. There will be a “musical” craft program to engage children while adults register. The party will include refreshments and a scratch-off ticket for each guest to get a chance at a prize. To register, call 392-3250. www.jgrls.org
2-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7-11 a.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. 228-324-3730. AmourDanzarEvents@gmail.com
7-10 p.m.
The Mulligan Brothers in Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15/ non-members: $18. The Mulligan Brothers of Mobile, Alabama, spent the last three years touring the US and Europe playing their brand of Americana folk rock. Lead singer Ross Newell is supported by the harmonies of Greg DeLuca, Ben Leininger and Melody Duncan. De Luca plays drums and Leininger is on bass. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/copy-of-mulligan-brothers
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Trap & Paint
Club Sideways, 2909 26th Ave., Gulfport. $35. Dance to trap DJs, paint a pre-sketched 16x20 canvas, enjoy drinks at the cash bar. All paint supplies are included in the cost. 228-341-0933. www.soflypaintparties.com
8 p.m.
2nd Annual Forestry and Wildlife Field Day for Family and Kids
Brookewood Tree Farm, 10000 Caesar Necaise Rd., Picayune. Free. This year’s field day has activities for both adults and kids, including a Pineywoods cattle display, duck decoy carving, a forestry firefighting unit display, and an active prescribed fire burn display. There will also be speakers and demonstrations. Lunch will be provided. Register in advance by calling Harrison County Extension at 228-865-4227 or by email at tim.ray@msstate.edu. Or register on arrival at the farm on Field Day.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Children Plant in Hiller Park Garden
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Dr., Biloxi. Donations appreciated. Four local nurseries — Fraziers, Beatline, Pine Hills and Fazzios — are donating flowering plants for children accompanied by an adult to plant in Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Everything provided: refreshments, prizes and tours. www.horticultureforhuanity.org
9-11:30 a.m.
Water/Ways Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. See “Water/Ways,” an exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street. It explores the relationship between people and water as well as the centrality of water in our lives. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
Faithview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School
Faithview Baptist Church, 24073 Church Avenue, Saucier. Faithview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School 228-832-3015.
Vacation Bible School
Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Rd., Gulfport. Free. Theme for this year’s Vacation Bible School is “Game On!” As kids get ready for the big game, they will learn that the goal is not competing in their own strength because God has already equipped them with everything they need. Program meets evenings from June 3-7. Each session begins with a light dinner. 228-896-3796. handsborobaptist.org
5:30-8:20 p.m.
Monday
Pastel Fun for the Kids
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $215; members:$165. Students will learn to use the color wheel and other techniques to make beautiful pastel art. All supplies and materials are provided. Instructor: Debra Baldinger. Meets daily from June 4-8. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1-4 p.m. through June 8
From Page to Stage Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $175; members: $125. Explore the world of playwriting in this inspiring workshop led by the playwright Cayson Miles. Each participant will write a short play that will be presented in a staged reading on the final day. Meets daily June 4-8. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php#b
1-4 p.m. through June 8
Art Exploration for Kids Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Campers will learn drawing, painting, and collage in this class for beginning artists. Meets every afternoon from June 4-8. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1-4 p.m. through June 8
First Monday Book Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. no charge. In this new book club books will be provided by the library system; no purchase required. Join in lively discussions about really good books. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Public Library. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.
GCRL Science Cafe: Jellyfish Season
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Dr., Ocean Springs. Free. Science Cafe is a national program aimed at non-scientists, presenting timely scientific issues in a relaxed and social setting. Refreshments provided. gcrl.usm.edu/events/science.cafe.php
6-7 p.m.
Vacation Bible School at Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 14255 Rippy Rd., Gulfport. Free. Vacation Bible School, theme this year is “24/7 Jesus Makes a Way Every Day” 228-863-2709. mountpleasantgpt.weebly.com
6-8 p.m.
South Mississippi Ballroom Dance-Urban Style
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer instructor teaches the basics of Urban or “Detroit Style” ballroom dance. No experience is required and you don’t have to bring a partner. Wear comfortable shoes.
6-8 p.m.
Jr. Chef Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $260; members, $210. Send your up and coming culinary star to Jr. Chef Camp, where they will spend each day with Chef Robin Pate chopping and dicing, kneading and baking and more. Meets daily June 4-8. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/jr
9 a.m.-1 p.m. through June 8
Drawing for Teens Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Students will learn the fundamentals of drawing from life, including contour drawing, shading, and techniques to draw different textures and surfaces. No anime or cartoons. A beginners’ class. Meets every morning from June 4-8. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-12 p.m. through June 8
Morning Play Making & Performing Arts Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $175; members: $125. Explore the world of play-writing in this workshop led by the playwright Cayson Miles. Each participant will write a short play that will be presented in a staged reading on the final day. Meets every morning from June 4-9. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-12 p.m. through June 8
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
STEAMpunk Pottery
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Potter Steve Barney will show how the principles of industrial machinery can create pottery using rotation, gravity, centrifugal force, engine torque and mechanical leverage. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
1-3 p.m.
Coffee Club with Cree Cantrell
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events.Cost: Free and open to the public 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10-11 a.m.
Wetland Wildlife Rocks!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Audubon Wetland Express will offer an up-close experience with some of our wetland’s most important inhabitants. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Begin Your Story Writing Workshop
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. This workshop is presented by local author Margaret McMullan. Using writing prompts, youths will be able to creatively write stories, essays or even poems during the workshop. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-3:25 p.m.
Game On! Wednesdays
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Spend time playing board and video games in the Game Room. The challenge starts every Wednesday at 2 p.m. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-4 p.m.
Open Mic with Mike
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free!. One of the Gulf Coast’s hottest Open Mics features the best of local songwriters. 228-938-6800.
8-11:30 p.m.
Coffee With Wendy Roper: Markets & the Economy.
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. Discuss the market & economy in a relaxing setting. Please join us for our next coffee club meeting & bring a friend. First Wednesday of the month @ 8:30 a.m. at McElroy’s on the Bayou. Hosted by Wendy Roper Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. 228-818-4600.
8:30 a.m.
Thursday
Coffee Club with Jose de la Fuente
Edward Jones - Gulfport, 9414 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. Free. A free monthly discussion with financial advisor Jose de la Fuente of Edward Jones’ Gulfport office. The coffee and doughnuts are on us. Bring a friend. 228-868-3557.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Preserving our Wild Coast Fish Print Art Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The class in a form of art printing is aimed at ages 12 to 18 and will be taught by the artists Chris Leguarde and Ann Adele Blackledge. Advance registration is required. Call the library at 228-452-4596 to register. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-4 p.m.
Birds & Brews: Summer Solstice
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $15; members, $12. Spend the longest evening of the year with us and enjoy beer, wine, snacks and activities. The evening’s trivia game theme will be wildlife. We will also lead a hike for night sounds, build a campfire and make s’mores. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
4-7 p.m.
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Admission: $5 per adult Friday-Saturday; always free for children under 12; free to all Sunday-Thursday. The South Mississippi Summer Fair is a family-friendly, jam-packed affordable annual event on the Coliseum grounds. It offers rides, live music, shows, contests, and entertainment. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through June 17
Bingo Rocks for Adults
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. no charge. Play with gemstones and win prizes. Meets Thursday afternoons through the summer. www.jgrls.org
5-7 p.m.
Long Beach Bicycle Ride & Dine
Long Beach Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. A fun five-mile loop ride through town for all ages. Bike and helmets required. Join the optional Dutch Treat dinner stop after the ride. Meet at Jeff Davis & 3rd Street. For details, call or text Tonda at 228-297-7229.
6 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a ten-week program for children who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register your child. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the program after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7-8 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7-8:30 p.m.
Friday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. In this couples’ class, instructors will help you create two bowls to keep. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Snacks and drinks are welcome. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-friday-april-13/
6-8 p.m.
Home of Grace Golf Classic
The Preserve Golf Club, 8901 MS-57, Vancleave. Starting at $150 per player. Support the scholarship program at the Home of Grace and give hope to men and women struggling with addiction. Help us meet our goal to provide 32 scholarships by reaching $80,000. Two rounds of tournament golf, morning and afternoon, separated by lunch. Prizes for the winners. 228-386-2500. www.homeofgrace.org/golf
8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Comments