Country music star made a big announcement for a Coast principal and his family

It's always fun when LeAnn Rimes is in town, but it's even better when the country music star makes a big announcement.
The Grammy award-winning music icon is friends with Matt Buckley, principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi, and his wife, Amber.
Rimes helped Buckley and his family announce they are expecting another baby.
In a video post made on Buckley's Facebook page on Tuesday, country singer Rimes let the world know about the Buckley family's new addition.
The video was filmed during Rimes' recent show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
"We have always been fans of LeAnn's and we met her about five years ago after a show," Buckley said. "We hung out with her on her bus for about two hours after a show and we hit it off and we've remained friends."
The latest addition to the Buckley family is expected to arrive in November. The baby will be met by a 3-year-old brother and a 1-year-old sister.
