Stormy Daniels announces performance at New Orleans strip club

The woman at the center of a sex scandal involving President Donald Trump will be performing on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, a native of Baton Rouge, will make an appearance at the Penthouse Club in New Orleans. Daniels is appearing as the "Penthouse Pet of The Century."
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Daniels will perform and do a meet and greet with fans, during which she will sign merchandise.
Daniels also will make an appearance in her hometown of Baton Rouge.
The actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she and Trump began an "intimate relationship" that began in 2006 and continued "well into the year 2007." The AP reports Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pays Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence, just days before the 2016 election.
Daniels appeared in the cold open of "Saturday Night Live" on May 5.
