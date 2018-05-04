FILE - In this May 26, 2017, file photo, singer Steven Tyler, left, and guitarist Joe Perry perform during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. After a three day break, Aerosmith will be performing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, as it is getting set to kick off its second weekend of music, food and art. The festival picks up Thursday, May 3, 2018, and concludes Sunday.
Entertainment

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler warms up for Jazz Fest by jamming at NOLA bar

By Advocate staff report

May 04, 2018 01:58 PM

Bourbon Street is a special place -- especially when Jazz Fest brings the stars to town.

That held true on Thursday evening, when Steven Tyler took the stage for an impromptu song at the Famous Door, according to a report from TMZ.

The Aerosmith frontman was walking by, according to the reported, when a guitarist for the band at the bar invited him on stage for a performance of "Walk This Way."

Aerosmith is set to perform as a Jazz Fest headliner on Saturday, beginning about 5:30 p.m. on the Acura Stage.

For the full report from TMZ, click here.

