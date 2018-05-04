Aerosmith's Steven Tyler warms up for Jazz Fest by jamming at NOLA bar

Bourbon Street is a special place -- especially when Jazz Fest brings the stars to town.
That held true on Thursday evening, when Steven Tyler took the stage for an impromptu song at the Famous Door, according to a report from TMZ.
The Aerosmith frontman was walking by, according to the reported, when a guitarist for the band at the bar invited him on stage for a performance of "Walk This Way."
Aerosmith is set to perform as a Jazz Fest headliner on Saturday, beginning about 5:30 p.m. on the Acura Stage.
For the full report from TMZ, click here.
Comments