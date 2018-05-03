Do you want to be in a music video and drink beer? Blackwater Brass has you covered.

If you've ever wanted to be in a music video, your dream could be coming true — especially if you live on the Coast.
Blackwater Brass will be filming a video for the song "Strawberry Jam" on Friday, May 25, at Chandeleur Brewing Company in downtown Gulfport.
"The video is going to be filmed in two parts," said Corey Christy of Blackwater Brass. "The first part will be shot at the CTA Parking garage and then we are doing some crowd shots at Chandeleur."
The event is listed on the brewery's Facebook page as "Chandy Gone Cray." The video shoot will also feature crawfish from Murky Waters and a brand new beer — Watermelon Candy Chandy Ale.
The pairing of local craft beer and the music of Blackwater Brass is nothing new for the band.
Crooked Letter Brewing Co. in Ocean Springs has made a few batches of Blackwater Brew.
"The last run was really successful, and Crooked Letter has reworked the recipe to make a lighter version of the beer," Christy said in an interview with the Sun Herald.
The original Blackwater Brew was a pale ale infused with habanero peppers.
The video shoot is the latest in a string of projects that have been filmed in Gulfport. In the summer of 2017, "Christmas in Mississippi" was filmed in several Gulfport locations including Jones Park. The city has also been the subject of several commercials including an ad that aired during the Belk Bowl in December and "Ask a Local," which was filmed in March.
Comments