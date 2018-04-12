Did you go to this WWE event in New Orleans last weekend? So did a man with measles.

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.
Fox 8 reported that a person with the "highly contagious" virus attended at least the WWE Hall of Fame event Friday at the Smoothie King Center. WWE was in the Big Easy for WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.
The TV station reported the person was hospitalized Saturday and tested positive for measles Sunday.
WGNO reported the person, who arrived in New Orleans from the United Kingdom, with measles is receiving care at a New Orleans hospital.
According to Fox 8, the Louisiana Department of Health has been contacting people who were at the Hall of Fame ceremony "to explain the situation and ask them to monitor their symptoms."
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, measles can spread rapidly amongst people who are not vaccinated.
Here are more measles facts, from the department:
- The best protection and way to prevent measles is to have had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR. Two doses are about 97 percent effective against measles. If you are unsure of your vaccination records, check with your primary-care provider. Even a single dose of MMR up to 72 hours after exposure to someone with measles can prevent it or greatly reduce symptoms.
- It can take anywhere from 10 to 21 days after a person comes in contact with someone with measles for that person to develop symptoms. These typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. In some cases, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth two to three days after the onset of symptoms. Common complications for measles include ear infections and diarrhea, seen in about 10 percent of patients.
- A person is contagious four days before the appearance of rash and the four days after the onset of rash. The highly contagious virus spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with an infected person.
Because there is no cure, treatment is geared toward alleviating symptoms. Rest, pain and fever reducers, fluids, vitamin A supplements, and the use of a humidifier are often recommended.
- Health authorities declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but it is still common in other parts of the world.
- In addition to practicing good hand hygiene habits, avoid sharing drinks, food and utensils.
Comments