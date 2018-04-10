New 'Simpsons' episode may look very familiar to people on the Gulf Coast

Fans of The Simpsons from the Gulf Coast should recognize quite a bit in an upcoming episode.
During the San Diego Comic-Con in July, director David Silverman said he was working on an episode where the Simpson family visits New Orleans.
He's following through and on April 22 the Simpsons' flight to Gainesville, Florida, will be rerouted to New Orleans in an episode called "Lisa Gets The Blues."
"Lisa is forced to face her failures, and regain her confidence as a jazz musician. Meanwhile, Bart is intrigued by the voodoo in Louisiana, and Homer is intrigued by the drinking," according to a publicist of the show.
There's a history
April 22 won't be the first time the Simpsons — in their 29th season — hit the Big Easy.
Way back on Oct. 1, 1992, "A Streetcar Named Marge" included a community theater production with a song that didn't strike the right chord with some.
Residents apparently were offended by the song called "Oh, Streetcar!," which lampooned New Orleans. To start off the very next episode, however, The Simpsons apologized in the long-running chalkboard gag — sort of.
"I will not defame New Orleans," wrote Bart.
'Lisa Gets The Blues'
NOLA.com did a deep dive of three still images from the episode that have been released, looking for any clues about the episode.
One image in particular of Homer — wearing a "Who Fat?" shirt, get it? — and Lisa having a conversation on the French Quarter's Bourbon Street.
The publication pointed out several storefront signs as well as a LSU football helmet and Saints pennant inside what's clearly the Olde Absinthe House.
In another image Homer is once again with Lisa, this time taking a selfie with a plate of shrimp.
Silverman previously said the Simpsons will visit the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Will Bart stay true to his word and avoid nuking New Orleans? Will Drew Brees make a cameo like so many other athletes? Will Homer trade in his trusty Duff beer for a tasty bottle of Dixie? Tune in April 22.
