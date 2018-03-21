Alanis Morissette will play a second show in Biloxi after selling out the first one in 30 minutes

Didn’t get a ticket to see Alanis Morissette at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino? No worries. Neither did most people.
The May 5 show sold out in less than an hour after more than 12,000 people expressed interest in the show on Facebook. The venue’s capacity is about 1,600 people if the floor is seated and not open for general admission.
If you really want to get your “You Oughta Know” on, you could buy a re-sale ticket on Ticketmaster for anywhere from $260 to $6,000, depending on how close you want to sit. And the $6,000 seat isn’t even on the floor. You could also get one from StubHub for the low-low cost of $225.
Or you could just wait until March 26.
That’s when tickets to a second show go on sale. Morissette added another Biloxi show at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6. The tickets will cost $70 and will be available at Ticketmaster.com and by calling the Beau box office at 888-566-7469.
Morissette is one of several ’90s acts headed to the Coast in the coming weeks and months.
90s rockers Bush will play the IP Casino Resort on April 14, New Jack crooner Johnny Gill will play the Island View Casino on April 27. A 90s package tour, “Straight Outta The 90s,” featuring Ginuwine and Dru Hill is scheduled for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Saturday, May 19.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
