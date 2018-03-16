Parades, Grillin’ and fun on tap to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

A lot of good fun is on tap from one end of the Coast to the other to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which is Saturday.
Kicking things off on Friday is the Green Ales & Tails fundraiser at Lazy Magnolia Brewery in Kiln. In Pascagoula, a night parade rolls at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, save room for good food at the Grillin’ On the Green in Biloxi. The Hibernia Society’s annual parade will pass right by the festival area on Town Green after it starts to roll at 2 p.m.
Before then, the Waveland Civic Association shakes things up starting at noon, and the Krewe of Blarney parade starts its party on wheels at 1 p.m. in Pass Christian.
Also on Saturday, thousands will take to the streets in Ocean Springs to celebrate all things green.
Now for more details:
Green Ales & Tails, 5-8 p.m. Friday
Green Ales & Tails is an event to benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lazy Magnolia Brewery, 7030 Roscoe-Turner Road, Kiln.
For $25 at the door, enjoy music by Birdie’s Boys and an open bar. Enjoy Keylime Berliner Weisse on tap. Food will be provided by Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Details: 228-467-2727 or lazymagnolia.com.
O’Blarney Society, Pascagoula, parade: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Main Street Pascagoula, the city of Pascagoula and the O’Blarney Society will roll with its second annual St. Patrick’s Night Parade on Friday. The lineup will be at Convent Street at 6:45 p.m., in the parking lot of the Jackson County Chancery Court. The parade begins at 7:30 p.m.
Cmdr. Garrett H. Miller, the commanding officer of USS Fitzgerald (DDG62), is the 2018 grand marshal; and Lt. Newton R. Arias, the chief engineer and acting executive of USS Fitzgerald, is parade marshal.
Grillin’ On the Green, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Biloxi Main Street District will hold its 12th annual Grillin’ On The Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Biloxi’s Town Green, located at 710 Beach Blvd. Biloxi. Admission is free. The daylong festival features live entertainment: Rhythm & Rain at 10 a.m., Black Water Brass at noon, and Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk at 3 p.m.
The grilling competition is a premiere event of the spring in South Mississippi. It was awarded Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Winter Event in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
There will be a variety of barbecue and food available for sale, from ribs and brisket to seafood. More than $6,000 in prize money will be awarded to Grillin’ winners.
Details: 228-435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.
Ocean Springs St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday
The ninth annual St. Paddy’s Day Celebration in Ocean Springs is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown, uptown and all around town. Shops and galleries will be offering green specials, live music and more. Participating restaurants and bars will join in with festive offerings. As thousands will celebrate in the streets, please note that Government Street from Washington Avenue to Russell will be closed from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Details: Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau at 228-875-4424.
Waveland Civic Association, parade: noon Saturday
The Waveland Civic Association is the culmination of an idea born in Villere’s bar on Coleman Avenue in Waveland in 1964. Friends who gathered every St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate with corned beef and cabbage decided they needed a parade.
Krewe of Blarney, Pass Christian, parade: 1 p.m. Saturday
The Krewe of Blarney Halfast Walkin’ Klub steps out from City Hall in Pass Christian, and anyone wearing green can join in the parade, said Kaptain Dan Ellis.
From early on, the parade was a takeoff from the Pete Fountain Halfast Walking group in New Orleans. It is the only St. Paddy walking parade on the Gulf Coast.
Kent G. Nicaud is the 2018 parade grand marshal, and Jillian Spayde is the colleen.
Hibernia Society, Biloxi, parade: 2 p.m. Saturday
The Hibernia Marching Society was organized in Biloxi in 1978 and incorporated as The Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi Inc. in 1989. The purpose of the society is to promote interest in Irish heritage and to develop a great appreciation for Irish culture.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is the 2018 parade grand marshal, and Kathryn Lindsay Winter is the colleen.
