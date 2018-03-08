He was a cop and a federal agent. Then he got ‘the best retirement job ever.’

D’Wayne Swear, a law enforcement officer who worked in Louisiana and Mississippi and served as an adviser on the television series “NCIS: New Orleans” has died at age 60.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home said Swear died Tuesday at his home in Gulfport. His longtime friend Glenn Grannan of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Swear had recently been diagnosed with cancer.
“He never compromised his morals or his ethics,” Grannan said Wednesday. “He only knew how to do things one way, and that was the right way.”
Swear was a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in suburban New Orleans before working as an agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. He retired from NCIS in 2010 and settled in Gulfport. He later worked for the Hancock Sheriff’s Office. In 2014, he became an on-set technical adviser for “NCIS: New Orleans.”
Swear called the job on the television series “the best retirement job ever.”
According to his obituary, CBS producer Gary Glasberg appreciated Swear’s contributions so much in launching the series that he gave actor Scott Bakula’s character, Dwayne Pride, Swear’s first name, minus the apostrophe.
“He’s such a charming guy, so likeable,” Bakula said of Swear in a 2014 interview with NOLA.com. “He’s got great stories he loves to tell, and he loves this city.”
He is survived by his wife, Susan Swear, son, Daniel Swear (Shelby Swear), daughters, Lindsey Garrett Gee (Jared Brennan) and Ashley Garrett Thomas (Jared Thomas), brothers George Swear (Georgetta Swear) and John Swear (Marilyn Swear), and grandchildren, Archer Henry Swear, Mason James Gee, and Cohen Jared Thomas.
Visitation for Swear is scheduled for Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church (3368 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral Mass to follow. There will also be visitation at St. James Catholic Church (366 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507) on Monday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Mass to follow.
