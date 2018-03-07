The Coast really loves it’s 90’s music. Here’s a look at who’s coming to South Mississippi.

According to Facebook, about 12,500 people are interested in Alanis Morissette show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on May 5.
So where are they going to sit?
The Beau Rivage Theater seats about 1,600 people, depending on how the venue is set up — it could be a handful more if the floor is general admission or less for events such the annual Christmas show.
Tickets went on sale Monday, according to Ticketmaster, and the show was sold out by Wednesday. That means more than 10,000 people may not get to hear “You Oughta Know” in person.
While sellout shows at Coast casinos are nothing new, one genre seems to be gaining interest — welcome to the world of “I Love the 90s,” the Gulf Coast edition.
New blood
Although Coast mainstays such as Styx, Foreigner and Engelbert Humperdinck continue to play for sold-out crowds at Coast casinos, the younger acts — at least in the terms of Gen-Xers verses Baby Boomers — are becoming more prevalent in South Mississippi.
The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino played host to soul diva Mary J. Blige for two sold-out nights in February. On March 23, comic Tiffany Haddish, who recently became the spokesperson for Groupon after an iconic appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” will play a sold-out show at the Beau. Haddish is 38.
The Alanis factor
Morissette was one of the most successful artists of the 1990s.
Her debut album, “Jagged Little Pill,” which was released in 1995, has sold more than 33 million albums. For an “apple and oranges” comparison Taylor Swift’s highest selling album was “Fearless” with 7.1 million. Britney Spears has sold about 33.6 million albums total.
“Jagged Little Pill” was a game-hanger and it remains one of the best-selling albums in music history.
Rock is not dead
90s rockers Bush will return to the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. April 14. The band, best known for the songs “Glycerine” and Comedown,” sold out the IP during a stop in 2017. Tickets start at $49 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Candlebox will make a stop at the Hard Rock Live Biloxi on June 2. Tickets start at $20 and are available through Ticketmaster.
New Jack swing
90s R&B singer Johnny Gill, whose song “Rub You The Right Way” was a hit in 1990, will bring his “New Jack swing to the Island View Casino in Gulfport on April 27. Tickets start at $30.
