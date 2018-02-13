Nelly performs at Gulfport Music Festival in 2012.
Entertainment

Nelly faces more sexual assault allegations ahead of MGM Park concert date

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

February 13, 2018 12:32 PM

The sexual harassment and assault allegations continue to pile up for East St. Louis rapper Nelly.

TMZ on Tuesday reported that Nelly, who is scheduled to perform in Biloxi at MGM Park in April, is being investigated by law enforcement officials in England for a incident that happened in Essex in December.

According to TMZ, Nelly tried to force a woman who asked him for a photo to participate in oral sex. The report also claims Nelly masturbated in front of her without her consent.

The claims in England are the latest allegations against Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. who performs under the name “Nelly.”

NPR reports that Nelly was arrested in October in Washington after a woman claimed he raped her on his tour bus. The rapper denied the claim and criminal charges have not been pursued. However, a civil lawsuit related to the incident was filed in Superior Court of King County, Washington, against the hip hop star on Jan. 22, according to NPR.

The Essex incident and another allegation of sexual misconduct against Nelly in England from 2016 are mentioned in the lawsuit to “demonstrate a pattern of assault,” NPR reports.

Nelly has sold more than 20 million albums since he made his debut in 2000. His hits include “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot in Herre.”

F. Cliff Kirkland of the city of Biloxi and Tim Bennett of Overtime Sports discuss the challenges of staging non-baseball events at MGM Park. The city has a $21 million bond to pay off and they can't earn enough money from baseball alone.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

