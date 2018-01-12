Wrestle up some fun at the PCA Rodeo in Biloxi this weekend

Bucking bulls and dog-riding monkeys will take the stage Friday-Sunday when the Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo Finals come to the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
This annual competition features cowboys and cowgirls vying throughout the year to accumulate the most points in nine events: bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping heading, team roping heeling and the intense excitement of bull riding and saddle bronc riding.
Bo Campbell, PCA executive director, said this year’s finals feature many close races.
“All of them are in there neck and neck,” Campbell said. “Nearly every event is too close to call. In the breakaway roping with the girls, it’s close enough that one of them could move from 10th place into first.”
This year’s steer wrestling event holds special interest as it is the first time in PCA history that a father and his two sons are competing against each other. Namely, Sam White and his sons Taylor and Palmer hold the first, second and third places respectively.
In the breakaway roping competition, Ashley Alleman, a veterinary major at Louisiana State University, is in second place at press time. Campbell said the achievement is exceptional because Alleman achieved her lead despite passing on many competitions in favor of her studies. Incidentally, Alleman also is the only left-handed competitor this year.
New to this year’s PCA finals is Tim Leopard’s Cowboy Monkey Rodeo. In Leopard’s exhibition, spider monkeys dressed in full cowboy attire ride saddle back on trained Border Collies as they race around the ring to round up sheep.
Money the Hard Way returns to the PCA this year. This fan-participation event offers anyone 18 or older the opportunity to face bulls in the ring. The bulls run loose with cash attached to their horns and the daring participants get to keep as much as they can grab. Campbell said the event is one to watch.
“A lot of people get thrown up in the air or hooked or run over. They can win up to $100 a night,” he said.
Hours are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 p.m.
Tickets begin at $18 and are available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or 228-594-3700.
