Want to see Tiffany Haddish at the Beau? Hope you have tickets already

If you want to see “it woman” Tiffany Haddish do her brand of stand-up comedy at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, then hopefully you’ve already bought tickets.
The “#SheHere” show, which is Saturday, March 17, is sold out at the Ticketmaster site.
Re-sell seats start at $200 for the upper level at Ticketmaster and at $214 on other sites.
Haddish was the breakout star of “Girls Trip,” which stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film was shot in New Orleans, where Haddish claims she took Smith and her husband, actor Will Smith on a “Groupon swamp tour.”
Never miss a local story.
Haddish is also one of several lingering story lines from Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast, which includes the #MeToo movement, Oprah’s speech and the triumph of “Three Billboards.”
Smith recently took to Twitter to criticize the Hollywood Foreign Press for snubbing Haddish for a Golden Globes nomination for her role in “Girls Trip.”
Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Comments