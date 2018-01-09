Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, from left, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning of The Killers arrive at the Vegas Strong Benefit concert at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June in Tennessee. The festival announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, their lineup for the music festival in Manchester, June 7 -10. Photo by Eric Jamison