If you have brush-in with Slidell police this weekend, you might be on TV

Advocate staff report

January 05, 2018 12:07 PM

It's official: The Slidell Police Department will be featured soon on A&E's hit series "Live PD."

According to The New Orleans Advocate, SPD will be one of six different departments shown on the show, starting Friday. It was announced Thursday morning.

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr., "Live PD" shows diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities.

Using dash cams and and handheld cameras, the series captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night.

For more information, read the original article here.

