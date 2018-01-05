Biloxi goes green, gold and purple on Friday. And there’s a parade.

A member of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association court throws beads while parading to the Mardi Gras Museum on Jan. 5, 2015, in celebration of Twelfth Night. The holiday lights were turned off at the Biloxi Lighthouse and then turned on at the Mardi Gras Museum to symbolize the start of Mardi Gras season. This year’s celebration is Friday, Jan. 5, starting at the Biloxi Visitors Center. Amanda McCoy Sun Herald file