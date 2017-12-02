“Elf” is one of many holiday favorites that will be available for viewing during the 2017 Christmas season.
From ‘Grinch’ to ‘Griswold,’ how to watch your favorite Christmas movies this holiday season

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

December 02, 2017 12:35 PM

Like the bluegrass song says, “Christmas time’s a comin,’” and so are your favorite holiday movies and specials. From Charlie Brown to the Grinch and the Griswolds, here’s how you can enjoy all of your Christmas classics.

The big ones

These are the classics, according to a wide variety of “best of” lists that are populated each and every year.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Frank Capra’s classic will air on Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24) on NBC (WXXV 25).

A Christmas Story

The story of Ralphie and his family and a swear word and a BB gun will hit home screens in a couple of ways this year.

A live version of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” starring “SNL” alumni Maya Rudolph and Ana Gasteyer airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. on Fox (WXXV 25).

The film will air in a 24-hour marathon beginning on TCM starting at midnight on Dec. 24.

Ralphie
“A Christmas Story” will run in a 124-hour marathon starting at midnight on Dec. 24 on Turner cable networks including TCM.
Courtesy TBS

“25 Days of Christmas”

The Free Form channel’s holiday marathon continues through Dec. 25. Check the website for complete guide on when to see some of your Christmas faves.

  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Elf
  • The Polar Express
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Arthur Christmas
  • Four Christmases
  • Snow Day
  • Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
  • The Santa Clause (1-3)

Merry Christmas from Hallmark

No one does Christmas quite like Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries during the “Countdown to Christmas” campaign. If you like Christmas movies, especially ones that star Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert, Hallmark has you covered.

New movies for 2017 include:

  • Christmas at Holly Lodge
  • The Christmas Getaway
  • Switched at Christmas

Christmas on Netflix

There’s plenty of holiday fare from which to choose on the popular streaming platform.

Here are some of the Christmas titles available for viewing:

  • White Christmas
  • Gremlins
  • Bad Santa
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • The Santa Clause (1-3)
  • Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Lifetime isn’t just for adultery and intrigue

Christmas
“Christmas in Mississippi” premieres Saturday, Dec. 9 on Lifetime.
Courtesy Lifetime

The Lifetime network has plenty of original holiday movies including “Christmas in Mississippi,” which was filmed in Gulfport.

The full schedule can be found here.

Here are some of the 2017 offerings:

  • Christmas in Mississippi (premieres Dec. 9)
  • A Perfect Christmas List
  • A Christmas Reunion
  • Snowed-Inn Christmas

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

