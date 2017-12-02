From ‘Grinch’ to ‘Griswold,’ how to watch your favorite Christmas movies this holiday season

Like the bluegrass song says, “Christmas time’s a comin,’” and so are your favorite holiday movies and specials. From Charlie Brown to the Grinch and the Griswolds, here’s how you can enjoy all of your Christmas classics.
The big ones
These are the classics, according to a wide variety of “best of” lists that are populated each and every year.
It’s a Wonderful Life
Frank Capra’s classic will air on Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24) on NBC (WXXV 25).
A Christmas Story
The story of Ralphie and his family and a swear word and a BB gun will hit home screens in a couple of ways this year.
A live version of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” starring “SNL” alumni Maya Rudolph and Ana Gasteyer airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. on Fox (WXXV 25).
The film will air in a 24-hour marathon beginning on TCM starting at midnight on Dec. 24.
“25 Days of Christmas”
The Free Form channel’s holiday marathon continues through Dec. 25. Check the website for complete guide on when to see some of your Christmas faves.
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Elf
- The Polar Express
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Arthur Christmas
- Four Christmases
- Snow Day
- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- The Santa Clause (1-3)
Merry Christmas from Hallmark
No one does Christmas quite like Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries during the “Countdown to Christmas” campaign. If you like Christmas movies, especially ones that star Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert, Hallmark has you covered.
New movies for 2017 include:
- Christmas at Holly Lodge
- The Christmas Getaway
- Switched at Christmas
Christmas on Netflix
There’s plenty of holiday fare from which to choose on the popular streaming platform.
Here are some of the Christmas titles available for viewing:
- White Christmas
- Gremlins
- Bad Santa
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Santa Clause (1-3)
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Lifetime isn’t just for adultery and intrigue
The Lifetime network has plenty of original holiday movies including “Christmas in Mississippi,” which was filmed in Gulfport.
The full schedule can be found here.
Here are some of the 2017 offerings:
- Christmas in Mississippi (premieres Dec. 9)
- A Perfect Christmas List
- A Christmas Reunion
- Snowed-Inn Christmas
