Want to see the Eagles on the Gulf Coast? Here’s what you need to know

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

November 30, 2017 08:39 AM

The Eagles will be landing on the Gulf Coast in the summer of 2018.

Live Nation announced Thursday that the band will perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 5 starting at 10 a.m.

The show is being billed as “an evening with the Eagles” and will not feature an opening act. Pascagoula native Jimmy Buffet and singer-songwriter James Taylor are opening a handful of dates on the 2018 tour.

The tour was announced after the band played the Classic East and Classic West in the summer of 2017. The shows, which featured classic rock artists such as Journey and Steely Dan, were performed in New York and Los Angeles.

The shows marked the first time the Eagles have performed live since the death of founding member Glenn Frey in January 2016. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit decided to continue with Frey’s son Deacon and country singer Vince Gill, who trade vocal duties on Frey’s songs. Both are also contributing guitar work on the tour.

