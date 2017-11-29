‘All I Ask of You’ is that you check out ‘Phantom’ when it comes to the Gulf Coast in March

The curtain will rise on one of the most beloved musical productions of the 20th Century in March.
“The Phantom of The Opera” will open March 14 at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. The musical, which was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will run through March 25. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com.
The show opened on Broadway almost 30 years ago. It “tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.”
The touring show features Derrick Davis (“The Lion King”) as the titular character and Eva Tavares as Christine. It features a cast and orchestra of 52, making it one of the largest touring companies on the road.
