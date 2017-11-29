Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers celebrate 60 years of music and faith at Gulfport holiday show

For more than six decades, Larry Gatlin and his younger brothers Steve and Rudy have been performing, be it in the church or on the stage.
On Saturday, the trio known best as Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers will bring “A Country Christmas” to the Island View Casino in Gulfport at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Gatlins are known for hits such as 1983’s “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” and “She Used to Be Somebody’s Baby.” But the band had their biggest hit with 1979’s “All The Gold in California,” which went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs charts.
Rudy Gatlin, in an interview with the Sun Herald, said the band still gets a big response when they perform “California” live.
“Man, that was a big hit for us,” Gatlin said. “When we play it live, that’s when the younger people that were probably forced to listen to the Gatlins by their parents or grandparents, kind of come to life and go, ‘Hey, I know that song,’ so it’s always a lot of fun to play.”
Growing up in the church, the Gatlins, much like their contemporaries the Oak Ridge Boys, grew up singing gospel and they have managed to mix gospel harmonies into country music.
“We love to sing those old hymns,” Gatlin said. “If you get a chance, you should read the old versions of them sometime — we tend to sing the shorter versions these days but there’s a lot to be learned from reading those old hymns.”
While the Gatlins may not perform any gospel number in Gulfport, you can expect them to do a Christmas number or two.
“We really enjoy doing a few Christmas songs this time of year,” Gatlin said. “The audience seems to enjoy them, and it’s a lot of fun for everyone.”
If you go
What: A Country Christmas with Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers
Where: Island View Casino, 3300 W Beach Blvd., Gulfport
When: 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1
Tickets: start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
