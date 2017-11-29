“98 Degrees at Christmas” will hit the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Entertainment

It will be a white hot Christmas when 98º hits the IP Casino Resort

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

November 29, 2017 10:18 AM

While you still have time to do your shopping for Christmas, time is running out if you plan on spending the holidays with the brothers Lachey (Nick and Drew), Jeffrey Timmons and Justin Jeffre — better known as 98 Degrees.

The band famous for hits such as “Because of You” and “I Do” return to the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the show start at $55 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The “98º at Christmas” tour will features songs from the band’s latest album “Let it Snow.” In addition to recording holiday classics such as “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “The First Noel,” “Let it Snow” also features an original song by 98 Degrees, “Season Of Love.”

“Let it Snow” is the band’s second Christmas album. “This Christmas” has sold more than a million copies since it dropped in 1999.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

If you go

98º at Christmas

IP Casino Resort at 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi

8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1

Tickets start at $55 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

