It’s beginning to look a lot like Martina McBride’s Christmas show at the Beau Rivage

It’s the end of the year on the Coast and that means it’s time to get your gumbo orders in to Mary Mahoney’s, make some pans of Bill Vrazel’s Eggplant LaRosa, order you pusharatas from the Slavonian Lodge and buy your tickets to see Martina McBride.
The CMA- and ACM-award winning country singer returns to Biloxi on Friday for an 8 p.m. show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $74 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
In 2017, McBride brought her “Love Unleashed” tour to Biloxi in December. It was one of the last shows of the tour. She flips the script this year and kicks off her “Joy of Christmas” tour at the Beau Rivage.
And although the show is on Black Friday, McBride said she will not be missing Thanksgiving with her family.
“We will have Thanksgiving in Nashville,” McBride said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “That’s one of the good things about kicking off the tour in Biloxi — it’s not too far from Nashville so we will still celebrate Thanksgiving together at home.”
McBride said the show will feature songs from her Christmas albums “Classic Christmas Album” and “White Christmas.”
“We just want people to have fun and get in the Christmas spirit with us,” she said. “This Christmas show is kind of like a Christmas postcard brought to life — we have several ‘scenes’ and I get to do costume changes. Overall there is a lot of beautiful scenery and special moments that make this tour my favorite to do.”
On “Classic Christmas Album,” McBride, “with the marvels of modern technology,” duets on “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with the late Dean Martin and Elvis on the Christmas staple “Blue Christmas.” The King made a special appearance with McBride during the 2016 show in Biloxi. She said Presley will also help bring some Christmas “joy.”
“Yes, Elvis does make an appearance in the show,” she said.
If you go
Martina McBride “The Joy of Christmas”
Beau Rivage at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24
Tickets start at $74 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
