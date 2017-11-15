Foreigner to bring 40 years of rock ‘n’ roll and West Harrison High choir to IP Casino Resort

It’s been 40 years since Foreigner had its first radio hit with “Feels Like The First Time.”
And for the second time this year, the classic rock band will be bringing that hit and many more to the Coast.
Foreigner will be at the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday. Ticket information can be found at Ticketmaster.com.
“We are celebrating the band’s 40th year on this tour,” Foreigner guitarist Bruce Watson said. “The shows have been going well and a lot of people have been coming out to see us.”
And the band, whose hits include “Urgent,” “Cold as Ice” and “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” are no strangers to the Coast.
“We get down to the Gulf Coast often because we have a great fan base down there and we always have a really good show,” he said.
The band will also have some special guests this year — the West Harrison High School Choir, whose seven members have only been together for about three months.
The choir was the winner of the Sun Herald Sing With Foreigner Contest. They will join the band on stage to sing “I Want to Know What Love is,” which was Foreigner’s biggest hit.
“It’s a different experience every time we sing with a choir,” Foreigner guitarist Bruce Watson said. “You see the looks on their faces when they walk on stage and every choir reacts differently — it’s never the same experience and it never gets old to sing with with these school choirs.”
Other shows on the Coast
▪ Gladys Night will take the “midnight train to Georgia” straight to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $115 and more information can be found at Ticketmaster.com.
▪ Get out your “boogie shoes” and get ready to “get down tonight” when the Hard Rock Live Biloxi welcomes KC and The Sunshine Band at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $39 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
▪ “Chicks with Hits” brings country singers Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss and Pam Tillis to the Island View Casino in Gulfport at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $30.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
