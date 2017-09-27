He lived in Biloxi when he was a child. He also wrote ‘Horse With No Name’ and ‘Ventura Highway’

Dewey Bunnell started the band America with Gerry Beckley and the late Dan Peek 47 years ago. The band has had several top 10 hits and classic rock radio staples including “Ventura Highway,” “Horse With No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair.”
America returns to Biloxi at 8 p.m. on Saturday with a show at the IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $29 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The show will be a homecoming of sorts for Bunnell, who not only has played the Coast many times with America, it’s also the place he has called home more than once.
“My dad was in the Air Force and he was stationed at Keelser Air Force Base twice,” Bunnell said in an interview with the Sun Herald.
Bunnell said he lived in Biloxi when he was in the third grade and the eighth grade.
“Keelser was a training base so my dad had to go back there a couple of times,” he said. “the second time, I was older — I got my first electric guitar there in Biloxi.”
Among his memories of living on the Coast, Bunnell said he enjoyed the water.
“My brother and I would go fishing on the Back Bay in Biloxi — gigging flounder and seining for shrimp — it was a great experience, what I can remember of it.”
Although America’s sound is associated with the backdrop of Southern California, Bunnell said he did find artistic inspiration during his time in Biloxi.
“I was inspired to write a song called ‘Old Man Took’ about my time in Biloxi — it was on the album ‘Holiday,’ which was produced by George Martin,” Bunnell said. “It was based on an old man that had a bait shop on the Back Bay.”
