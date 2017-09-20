Peter Cetera to re-imagine catalog with symphony orchestra Friday in Biloxi

Peter Cetera is one of the most acclaimed singers and songwriters in rock and pop music, as well as a much lauded bass player.
He did, after all spend almost 20 years playing bass in the band Chicago. But the member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won’t be plugging in when he returns to Biloxi on Friday. On this trip, he will be playing with a 42-piece orchestra.
Cetera will be at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $44 and are available at Tickemaster.com.
“Symphony shows are a blast,” Cetera said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “We just came back from Asia with my electric band — I don’t do a lot of symphony shows, so this is a symphony show in the middle of an electric tour — it’s a unique show because we do mainly 98 percent electric shows now, I still bring my 7-piece band and we unplug — it’s a fun night and I’m excited about playing in Biloxi.”
Cetera was one of the founding members of Chicago, which released the self-titled “Chicago Transist Authority” in 1969. Although Robert Lamm, Terry Kath and Jimmy Pankow wrote many of the band’s early songs, Cetera lent his voice to radio hits such as “Just You and Me” and “(I’ve Been) Searchin’ For so Long.”
“My show is not a Chicago tribute show, my show is a Peter Cetera tribute show — I do some of the songs I wrote and that I sang and a lot those happen to be the hits,” he said. “I haven’t been with Chicago since 1987 — I had a No. 1hit with ‘Glory of Love’ and people think it’s a Chicago song.”
In fact, Cetera brought Chicago their first No. 1 hit with “If You Leave Me Now” in 1976. The Cetera-penned song featured a string arrangement and it did not rely much on the band’s heavy horn sound.
“I wrote it with a guitar and I think Jimmy Guercio, who was our producer at the time suggested that we add the strings,” Cetera said. “A lot of the things we do now withe the symphony didn’t have strings but the do now — it’s a unique perspective on the songs and I get a big kick out of it.”
If you go
Peter Cetera and a 42-piece symphony orchestra
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22
Tickets start at $44 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Comments