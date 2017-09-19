Rio Cuevas, 10, of Kiln, tries to get his Alpine goat, Shephard, back into his pen in the stables at the Hancock County Fair in Kiln in 2014.
Rio Cuevas, 10, of Kiln, tries to get his Alpine goat, Shephard, back into his pen in the stables at the Hancock County Fair in Kiln in 2014. JOHN FTIZHUGH Sun Herald File
Rio Cuevas, 10, of Kiln, tries to get his Alpine goat, Shephard, back into his pen in the stables at the Hancock County Fair in Kiln in 2014. JOHN FTIZHUGH Sun Herald File

Entertainment

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Hancock County Fair

By Gene Coleman

Special to the Sun Herald

September 19, 2017 01:20 PM

The Hancock County Fair returns Wednesday for four days of family fun both on and off the midway.

This fifth-year event takes place at 4184 Kiln-Delisle Road in Kiln. The doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Hours on Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m.-midnight.

Rides start at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at noon Saturday. Rides are individually priced and armbands will be available for three hours of rides. On Wednesday night only, armbands will be $16. All other nights, the armbands are $20. On Saturday from noon-3 p.m., tickets will be half-price.

The live music lineup includes established national acts as well as some local flavor. Paul Harris, president of the Hancock County Community Committee, said the fair was lucky to get such a stellar enterainment lineup this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The music starts Wednesday night with Christian Night Praise and Worship Music at 6 p.m. The Rhett Walker Band plays at 9 p.m.

On Thursday night, local musicians will present the Country Legend Tribute Show at 5:30 p.m. The Family Tradition Band plays at 7:30 p.m.

The weekend lineup starts Friday with the Kelsey Moran Band at 5 p.m., the Trent Ladner Band at 6:30 p.m. and Easy Street with special guest Shea Michaels from 9 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, The Sones Boys Bluegrass kicks things off at 4:30 p.m., T. Graham Brown plays at 6:30 p.m., Drake White and The Big Fire play at 8:30 p.m. and Craig Campbell plays from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

The fair, however, is more than rides and music. Along the midway will be carnival rides and food vendors. Arts & Crafts exhibits, as well as a livestock area, will open to the public Thursday at 5 p.m. and continue through the weekend. Also, there will be an auction of chickens and other animals on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rodeo action starts at 7 p.m. Thursday with a 4D Barrel Run. It continues Friday and Saturday with the High School Rodeo in the Arena at 7:30 p.m. each night. Also on Saturday afternoon, there will be a stick horse rodeo for children at 2 p.m. and a working dog exhibition at 3.

Harris said it’s great to see the community coming together for this event that creates lifetime memories.

“The memories we make for kids is something they will carry for the rest of their lives, and they’ll pass it on to their kids,” Harris said.

Admission is free Wednesday and Thursday. For the weekend, admission for anyone over the age of 12 is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday.

Hancock County Fair

4184 Kiln-Delisle Road in Kiln

Wednesday-Saturday; The doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Hours on Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m.-midnight.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34

    Big Cass was on the Coast to promote Wrestlemania 34, which will be held April 8 in Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34

WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34 1:12

WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34
Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother 1:24

Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

View More Video