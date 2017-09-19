Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Hancock County Fair

The Hancock County Fair returns Wednesday for four days of family fun both on and off the midway.
This fifth-year event takes place at 4184 Kiln-Delisle Road in Kiln. The doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Hours on Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m.-midnight.
Rides start at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at noon Saturday. Rides are individually priced and armbands will be available for three hours of rides. On Wednesday night only, armbands will be $16. All other nights, the armbands are $20. On Saturday from noon-3 p.m., tickets will be half-price.
The live music lineup includes established national acts as well as some local flavor. Paul Harris, president of the Hancock County Community Committee, said the fair was lucky to get such a stellar enterainment lineup this year.
The music starts Wednesday night with Christian Night Praise and Worship Music at 6 p.m. The Rhett Walker Band plays at 9 p.m.
On Thursday night, local musicians will present the Country Legend Tribute Show at 5:30 p.m. The Family Tradition Band plays at 7:30 p.m.
The weekend lineup starts Friday with the Kelsey Moran Band at 5 p.m., the Trent Ladner Band at 6:30 p.m. and Easy Street with special guest Shea Michaels from 9 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, The Sones Boys Bluegrass kicks things off at 4:30 p.m., T. Graham Brown plays at 6:30 p.m., Drake White and The Big Fire play at 8:30 p.m. and Craig Campbell plays from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.
The fair, however, is more than rides and music. Along the midway will be carnival rides and food vendors. Arts & Crafts exhibits, as well as a livestock area, will open to the public Thursday at 5 p.m. and continue through the weekend. Also, there will be an auction of chickens and other animals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rodeo action starts at 7 p.m. Thursday with a 4D Barrel Run. It continues Friday and Saturday with the High School Rodeo in the Arena at 7:30 p.m. each night. Also on Saturday afternoon, there will be a stick horse rodeo for children at 2 p.m. and a working dog exhibition at 3.
Harris said it’s great to see the community coming together for this event that creates lifetime memories.
“The memories we make for kids is something they will carry for the rest of their lives, and they’ll pass it on to their kids,” Harris said.
Admission is free Wednesday and Thursday. For the weekend, admission for anyone over the age of 12 is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday.
