A couple of self-produced CDs are the highlight’s of this week’s music reviews

‘Gallatin,’ Matt Siffert (Self-Produced,☆☆☆)
This six-song July CD/EP was recorded at Nashville’s Brown Owl Studios, with John Helfrich responsible for recording, mixing and mastering. Singer/songwriter/acoustic guitarist Matt’s supporting players are bassist Zac Cambria, electric guitarist Luke Enyeart, keyboardist Will Honaker, pedal steel guitarist John McNally and drummer/percussionist John Ogelby.
My favorite song, “A Song of Gratitude,” features McNally’s pedal steel in an unusual way. My other fave is the chiming road song “Evening In The Midwest.”
This recording is kind of quiet for me, but likely the songs would be impressive live because of the skill level of the musicians.
‘Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements,’ Brian Dunne (Self-produced,☆☆☆☆1/2)
This CD with an interesting title has been around even longer, since it was released in May. NYC resident Dunne says “I made this record to be played live,” and he’s mounted a fairly extensive tour to do that. The band backing him here may be doing so on gigs. Singer/guitarist/harmonicat Dunne’s supported by drummer Dan Drohan, organist Dane Farnsworth, pianist Isamu McGregor and bassist James Preston.
Favorite tunes include the mid-tempo opener “Tell Me Something,” the country-flavored “Taxi,” the heartfelt “If You Wanna Stay Awhile,” the mostly acoustic “We Don’t Talk About It,” and the ghostly “Chelsea Hotel.”
Ryan Adams fans and soulful country-rock fans will enjoy this release.
‘Still Snotty: Young, Loud And Snotty At 40,’ Dead Boys (Plowboy Records, ☆☆☆☆)
This one just arrived, but was also released in July. Here, original Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome and drummer Johnny Blitz are joined by guitarist Jason Kottwitz, bassist Ricky Rat and vocalist Jake Hout from the “zombie” tribute band Undead Boys. The 2017 version of their 1977 debut was recorded/mixed in Nashville by Joe Funderburk and produced by R. Shannon Pollard. They brought the house down at SXSW 2017.
“Sonic Reducer” is still a blazing opener and punk anthem. Other favorites include “Not Anymore,” “Ain’t Nothin’ To Do,” the immortal “Caught With The Meat In Your Mouth” and the blazing “Down In Flames.”
I wasn’t familiar with some of the original album, so this new release is a cool idea whose time has come.
