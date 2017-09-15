Third Fridays celebrates art downtown

From 5-8 p.m. Friday, the city of Pascagoula will celebrate the art, architecture and merchants of downtown Pascagoula when Third Fridays returns.
The Third Fridays series began last year as a fun way to encourage support of Pascagoula’s downtown businesses. The series began in May and will conclude in October. This month’s Urban Artscapes theme focuses on urban architecture and art.
One of the most prevalent names when it comes to art in Pascagoula is the Singing River Art Association (SRAA).
The association will celebrate their 60th anniversary at the River Art Gallery at 618 Delmas Ave. Works by SRAA members will be offered through a silent auction with bids beginning at $50. N2 Blue will play live music at this free event. There also will be refreshments and jambalaya provided by Nola Goula.
SRAA members won’t be the only ones showcasing their artistic talents during Third Fridays. Along Delmas Avenue, local students will participate in yarn bombing — wrapping trees and telephone poles in craft materials such as yarn, strips of old cloth, and confetti. Each school is allowed one of the city’s downtown palm trees to decorate as a group.
Jen Dearman, director of community and economic development for Pascagoula, said the decorated trees provide a fun, colorful décor along Delmas and normally remain for a week.
“The trees are decorated prior to the event and we hope they’ll encourage their families to come out and see their trees,” Dearman said. “Last year it was really successful and really cute.”
Anyone can put together a group to participate in Chalk It Up Downtown. From 5-7, groups may register to decorate a sidewalk square with colored chalks. Contributions will be judged afterwards, followed by an awards presentation at 7:30.
Other featured activities include an architectural scavenger hunt, a prize wheel, story time and face painting. Also, music and a photo booth will be provided by DJ30A.
Local businesses will offer discounts throughout the event. Bridget Blue and Whimsy will offer discounts on art décor and arts and crafts supplies. The Downtown Jazz Club will be mixing specially priced Bushwhackers. Attendees can try art-themed dinner specials such as the Painters Chicken at Paradise Deli & Grill or the Graffiti Gumbo at Off the Hook. At Jacks By the Tracks, there will be live music by Chauncey Crandall and art by Robby Amonett.
The event is rain or shine. Admission is free.
Third Fridays in Pascagoula
Where: Downtown Pascagoula, along Delmas Avenue
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
Comments