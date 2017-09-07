From Chipotle to fatherhood, Sebastian Maniscalco brings the laughs to Biloxi

While it’s hard to stay on top — just ask the Carolina Panthers — comic Sebastian Maniscalco had a big year in 2016 when he was named “Comedian of the Year” at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal as well as racking up accolades from “People Magazine” and having three successful comedy specials on Showtime and Netflix.
And things haven’t slowed for Maniscalco in 2017. The comic has movies coming out with Will Ferrell and Jeremy Renner, as well as a role in “The Nut Job 2,” and, most importantly, he became a father when his daughter Serafina was born.
Maniscalco will be at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $39 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
In an interview with the Sun Herald, Maniscalco said he will be bringing a show of new material to Biloxi.
“It’s primarily all new stuff,” Maniscalco said. “But there’s some stuff that people really love and that I enjoy performing so I will do the ‘standards,’ but the bulk of my material is all new stuff — it’s called the ‘Why Would You Do That’ tour but if you saw that special, Friday’s show is nowhere similar to that.”
Mansicalco said he likes to write his material based on his life experiences.
“I have some new experiences about being a dad and having a daughter, for a performer to do the same stuff would be boring and monotonous, and it would be the same for the audience — it’s one of those things where if you did all new stuff, people would have asked, ‘Where’s the bit about Chipotle,’ so I think I have a good balance of both old and new; it’s the best of both worlds.”
One of Maniscalco’s most popular bits is a story about his father, who is the subject of much of his familial humor, taking pest control into is own hands.
“People in the South love that one,” he said. “People can relate to it, even though the cultures are different — it’s always about how can I relate and that’s a comedy I grew up watching, you need something familiar to hang your hat on and that’s when I get my most enjoyment when people say they can relate to something I’ve said.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Sebastian Maniscalco “Why Would You Do That” Tour
Beau Rivage at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8
Tickets start at $39 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
