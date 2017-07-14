Your best best for Friday? Dwight Yoakam and Ron White, of course

A country music superstar and a beloved comedian will be playing Friday show in Biloxi.
Dwight Yoakam will perform at the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Ron White will be playing two shows at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino — one at 7 p.m. and one at 10 p.m. For ticket information, call 888-566-7469.
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums. Five of those albums have topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart, with another 14 landing in the Top 10. He has had several hits including “Honky Tonk Man,” “Please, Please Baby,” “Little Ways,” “It Only Hurts When I Cry,” and “Fast as You.” He has also acted in several films including the iconic “Sling Blade” with Billy Bob Thornton.
White has been doing his standup comedy since the early 1980s. He was member of the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” which was one of the highest-grossing comedy tours on the road. He recently played Phil on the Showtime series “Roadies.” He’s a published author, an actor in both film and television productions including a film directed by Billy Bob Thornton, sold more than 14 million albums and been part of one of the biggest comedy tours in history. And he owns a boutique tequila line, Number Juan, with his brother-in-law and fellow comic Alex Reymundo.
