Jay-Z is bringing his 4:44 Tour to the 504 on 11/04

Jay-Z is headed to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on November 9. The hip-hop heavyweight is hitting the road in support of “4:44,” his new, 13th solo studio album.
The tour is being produced by Live Nation Entertainment, which has sustained a lengthy and lucrative multi-faceted relationship with Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14. The public on-sale follows pre-sales for subscribers to Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal, and Citi cardmembers. Those pre-sales commence at 11 a.m. Central Time on Monday.
For this tour, Jay-Z will use an "in the round" configuration, where the stage will be at the middle of the arena floor, with seating on all sides.
The rapper/music industry mogul’s personal life has frequently brought him to New Orleans in recent years. In February, he visited the Smoothie King Center to watch the 2017 NBA Allstar Game with his wife, Beyonce, and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy. He has also accompanied Beyonce on numerous trips to the Crescent City to visit her sister Solange Knowles.
But he has also graced New Orleans stages on a fairly regular basis. Mostly recently, he came to town to perform with his wife, Beyonce, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during their On the Run joint tour in July 2014.
"4:44," Jay-Z's first album in four years, is being described as his most personal and thoughtful. It released via his Roc Nation label in late June initially as an exclusive download for Sprint customers and Tidal subscribers. As of July 7, the album is available in physical form and from other streaming services.
The 4:44 tour launches in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 27 and concludes Dec. 21 at the Forum in Los Angeles.
