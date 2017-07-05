Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice among 90s artists hoping to make a splash in Biloxi

Knock the dust off your Timberlands and roll up one of the legs on your Gibraud jeans and get ready to jump into the time machine when the I Love The 90s Tour lands at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Saturday. The show, which features iconic 90s artists Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Coolio and Young MC starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to the show start at $22 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Vanilla Ice
The actor and rapper who is also known as Rob Van Winkle gave us the epitome of 90s rap hits with “Ice Ice Baby,” the first rap song to top the Billboard charts.
Salt N Pepa with Spinderella
The original first ladies of hip hop will bring hits such as “What a Man,” “Push It” and “Let’s Talk About Sex” to Biloxi.
Color Me Badd
The group from Oklahoma will lay down the “new jack swing” on R&B classics like “All 4 You” and “I Wanna Sex You Up.”
Coolio
Expect hits from the rapper such as “Fantastic Voyage” and “Gangsta’s Paradise.”
Tone Loc
The man who made “Funky Cold Medina” a household name will hit the stage in Biloxi on Saturday.
Young MC
Get ready to “Bust A Move’ with the hip hop artist on Saturday.
