Bus driver for drum corps support crew killed in highway accident

A charter bus carrying volunteers and staff for the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps rolled over Monday morning near the Arizona-California border.
The drum corps musicians and performers were not on that bus, which investigators believe rolled after suffering a tire blowout and going up an embankment.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, we killed in the crash, according to collegemarching.com webite.
Drum corps typically perform across the country over the summer as part of a Drum Corps International series.
South Mississippi has hosted a DCI event almost every year since 1999. The Phantom Regiment was part of the tour that hit the Coast in 2003, but the event was rained out before the corps peformed. They also performed at an event in Hattiesburg at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2012.
Four passengers were taken to local hospitals. Two were airlifted from the scene with severe injuries. There were 14 people aboard.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
