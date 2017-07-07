Dinosaurs live on at Jurassic Quest

Things will get prehistoric this weekend as the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi welcomes the full-on dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest for the second year in a row.
This year’s exhibit will be bigger than last year’s, organizers say.
Chris Arnold, advanced planner with Jurassic Quest, said there will be more animatronics and activities, new and bigger dinosaurs and a great deal of space devoted to the event.
“There will be a couple of real big brachiosauruses with really long tails and animatronics,” Arnold said. “Last year we had about 60 dinosaurs and we’ll have 80 this year.”
Dinosaurs up to 60-feet tall are said to be life-size. They are paleontologist-designed and move their tails, jaws and eyes to make them appear lifelike. A few of the largest animatronics are a Spinosauruses, two Tyrannosaurus Rexes and a massive Giganotosaurus.
Throughout the exhibit, there are easels that share facts about dinosaurs, such as their size and eating habits. The exhibits also cover three definitive dinosaur periods that reach back at least 199 million years.
The Triassic Period is believed to have been the birth of the dinosaur. The Jurassic Period hosted an abundance of thriving life.
The Cretaceous Period saw the final days of the dinosaurs some 85 million years ago, although new dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, were still emerging.
Arnold said the easels share information that tweens and teens will find interesting.
“Kids can spend a lot of time going through it. There’s also activities for ages 2-6 — crafts, Dinosaur Jeopardy and booths. Most kids spend three to four hours here,” Arnold said.
A green screen will provide fun photo opportunities. Parents can get a unique picture of their young ones appearing to run from a T-Rex or choose from other backgrounds.
Smaller dinosaurs will turn the Coliseum into their stomping grounds as they walk around to interact with kids. There will be stationary dinosaurs for kids to ride, and jeeps that kids can drive. Events will be monitored by Jurassic Quest employees to make sure young one doesn’t have a Tyrannosaurus wreck. Other opportunities for fun are fossil digs, dino cinema, baby dinosaurs, bounce houses, a bungee pull and face painting. Dinosaur merchandise, such as T-shirts and games, will be offered for sale.
Hours are Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tickets start at $16 and are available at the Coliseum Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
The Coast Coliseum is located at 2350 Beach Blvd.
