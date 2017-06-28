Mississippi native Randy Houser will hit the Hard Rock Live Biloxi on Saturday. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Entertainment

June 28, 2017 12:19 PM

From Bush to Skynyrd — music to make your Fourth weekend red, white and blue

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Independence Day may not be until Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t kick off the holiday a little early, especially by attending one or more of several concerts happening on the Coast.

Friday

Lynyrd Skynyrd

The true sons of Southern rock return to Biloxi for an 8 p.m. show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $142 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Bush

The ’90s alt-rockers hit the IP Casino Resort for an 8 p.m. show. Expect plenty of hits such as “Glycerine” and “Comdeown.” Tickets start at $54 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

Randy Houser

Hopefully Mississippi’s own Randy Houser be “Runnin’ Out of Moonlight” when he hits the Hard Rock Live Biloxi at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $39.99 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Sunday

Cowboy Mouth

The venerable New Orleans rockers, led by front man/drummer Fred LeBlanc, return to the Coast with a 5 p.m. Sunday show at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. Tickets are $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Sammy Kershaw

The “Third Rate Romance” country crooner will play the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $14.95 and can be purchased at the casino’s gift shop or by calling 1-800-946-2442.

Mary Wilson

Mississppi-native and former Supreme will play three shows at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. Wilson will play at 7 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 and 10 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or by calling 1-888-752-9772.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

