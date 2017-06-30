What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
The Beguiled ☆1/2
At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events. Directed by Sofia Coppla and stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell. R (C, G)
Despicable Me 3 ☆1/2
Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. PG (C, G)
The House
No review available
A dad (Will Ferrell) convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife (Amy Poehler) spend their daughter’s college fund. R (C, G)
Returning
47 Meters Down☆☆1/2
Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage with dwindling oxygen and great whites circling. R (C, G)
All Eyez on Me☆☆
Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the late rapper Tupac Shakur in this biopic. R (C, G)
Baby Driver☆☆☆1/2
After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. Also features Lily James, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey. R (C, G)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ☆☆☆1/2
Two young pranksters hypnotize their principal into believing he is an absurd superhero in this animated family feature. (G)
Cars 3☆1/2
An aging race car sets out to prove it is still No. 1 in this animated family feature. G (C, G)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2☆☆
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (G)
Megan Leavey☆☆☆
A troubled young woman (Kate Mara) turns her life around when she joins the Marine Corps and becomes part of an elite bomb-detection canine unit. With Common, Edie Falco, Bradley Whitford, and Tom Felton. PG-13 (G)
The Mummy☆☆1/2
Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe do battle with the spirit of a cursed and ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella) when she gets loose in London and New York. With Jake Johnson, Courtney Vance, and Annabelle Wallis. PG-13 (C, G)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales☆☆
Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (C, G)
Rough Night☆☆1/2
College friends reunite for a wild weekend in Miami and find unwanted adventure. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz star. R (C, G)
Transformers: The Last Knight☆1/2
Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, and Josh Duhamel participate in another battle among gigantic robots. From Michael Bay. PG-13 (C, G)
Wonder Woman ☆☆☆1/2
Gal Gadot stars in the title role in this new big screen adaptation of the legendary comic book heroine. (C, G)
