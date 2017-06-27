What bands are playing where this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Blue Autumn Tuesday
Anthony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 12293 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Free. Five-piece cover band based out of Biloxi. www.anthonysgulfport.com
8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. 228-374-4112.
7 p.m.
Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Fridays in June at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Shaggy’s Gulfport
Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach, 1724 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Live music from local talent at Shaggy’s Boathouse Bar.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday
Nick Mattina & The Checkmates
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Dance.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday
Lowry Hamner
Kwitzky’s Dug Out, 1025 Government St., Ocean Springs. Roots, blues and original music. 228-875-7827.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided; bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
DJ David Jones
The Lynchburg Landing, 1005 Thorn Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Early Bird Karaoke Wednesdays.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday
Chameleon Jazz
13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. Contemporary jazz ensemble featuring Curtis Gommels, Tim Miller, Dan Myers and Ed Rafferty. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com/
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
