June 27, 2017 5:48 PM

What bands are playing where this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Blue Autumn Tuesday

Anthony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 12293 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Free. Five-piece cover band based out of Biloxi. www.anthonysgulfport.com

8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. 228-374-4112.

7 p.m.

Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Fridays in June at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shaggy’s Gulfport

Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach, 1724 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Live music from local talent at Shaggy’s Boathouse Bar.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday

Nick Mattina & The Checkmates

Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Dance.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday

Lowry Hamner

Kwitzky’s Dug Out, 1025 Government St., Ocean Springs. Roots, blues and original music. 228-875-7827.

4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided; bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

DJ David Jones

The Lynchburg Landing, 1005 Thorn Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Early Bird Karaoke Wednesdays.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday

Chameleon Jazz

13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. Contemporary jazz ensemble featuring Curtis Gommels, Tim Miller, Dan Myers and Ed Rafferty. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com/

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

