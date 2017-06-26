Entertainment

June 26, 2017 5:40 AM

Man killed by gunfire, woman injured outside NYC festival

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say a man has been fatally shot and a woman is recovering from a leg wound after gunfire erupted near the location of a music festival in the Bronx.

Officials say firefighters found a 34-year-old man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. They also found a 34-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound to her leg. Officials say the two were found close to the Moksha Festival of Fun's location.

According to police, the two victims were in a BMW when a shooter approached their vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at them. Officials say the shooter fled in a white luxury sedan.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating.

