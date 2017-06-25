Entertainment

June 25, 2017 11:08 PM

Erie Canal's 200th anniversary celebrated with music

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking will be marked next month with a musical celebration along the waterway.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform seven world premieres from July 2 to July 8 along the canal in a series of concerts called Water Music New York. The title is a nod to George Frideric Handel's "Water Music," which was first performed 300 years ago on the River Thames in London.

The orchestra will play in Albany, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Little Falls, Baldwinsville, Brockport and Lockport. Each performance will be preceded by a celebration of local culture and history.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

My Life With Willie

My Life With Willie 1:08

My Life With Willie
Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo 1:24

Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo
Keep On Smilin' 1:08

Keep On Smilin'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos