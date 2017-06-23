Paul Anka sings to a crows at the IP Casino Resort in May 2016. Anka has canceled his Friday show at the IP.
Entertainment

June 23, 2017 9:42 AM

Paul Anka cancels show at the IP; Peabo Bryson and Vince Neil to hit the Coast

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Crooner Paul Anka has canceled his Friday show at the IP Casino Resort.

The IP released the following statement on Thursday: “The Paul Anka show scheduled for Friday, June 23 at IP Casino Resort has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded by Ticketmaster. If tickets were purchased at the IP box office, please return to the IP box office for a refund. Complimentary show ticket reservations will be canceled by the IP. We hope to announce a rescheduled performance date at a later time.”

Anka last played the IP in May 2016.

Charlie Wilson

Former Gap Band front man Charlie Wilson returns to the Biloxi with an 8 p.m. show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. The show is sold out but the Beau will release any unused tickets starting at 6 p.m. at the box office. The tickets will be available for purchase at regular show prices.

Peabo Bryson

The Island View Casino in Gulfport will host the Grammy-winning Peabo Bryson at 8 p.m. Saturday. The show is sold out.

Vince Neil

Former Motley Crue vocalist Vince Neil returns to the Coast for the first time since the Crue took their final bow at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in 2015.

Tickets start at $14.99 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

  Comments  

