Entertainment

June 23, 2017 12:00 AM

What bands are playing where this weekend

Sun Herald

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

DJ Papa Bear

VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. 228-374-4112.

7 p.m.

Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Fridays in June at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Slick Radio

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. $5. Local rock cover band. 228-938-6800.

9 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Shaggy’s Gulfport

Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach, 1724 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Live Music from local talent out at Shaggy’s Boathouse Bar.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Wide variety of background jazz.

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday

Deuces Wild Live

McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. 228-818-4600.

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

SouthWind

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5. ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

DJ David Jones

The Lynchburg Landing, 1005 Thorn Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Early Bird Karaoke Wednesdays.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday

Chameleon

13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. No cover. Contemporary jazz ensemble featuring Curtis Gommels, Tim Miller, Dan Myers and Ed Rafferty. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com/

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

My Life With Willie

My Life With Willie 1:08

My Life With Willie
Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo 1:24

Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo
Keep On Smilin' 1:08

Keep On Smilin'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos