What bands are playing where this weekend

The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday's Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
DJ Papa Bear
VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. 228-374-4112.
7 p.m.
Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Fridays in June at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Slick Radio
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. $5. Local rock cover band. 228-938-6800.
9 p.m.-11:45 p.m.
Shaggy’s Gulfport
Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach, 1724 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Live Music from local talent out at Shaggy’s Boathouse Bar.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Wide variety of background jazz.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday
Deuces Wild Live
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. 228-818-4600.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
SouthWind
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5. ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
DJ David Jones
The Lynchburg Landing, 1005 Thorn Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Early Bird Karaoke Wednesdays.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday
Chameleon
13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. No cover. Contemporary jazz ensemble featuring Curtis Gommels, Tim Miller, Dan Myers and Ed Rafferty. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com/
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
