It’s baaaack. Tickets on sale for Gulfport Music Fest 2017

The Gulfport Music Festival is returning, with tickets on sale for a weekend of music October 6-7 in Jones Park.
Ludacris will headline the festival Oct. 7, with 3 Doors Down also scheduled to perform at the event. Other performers announced are Shaggy, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Fuel, Cracker, House of Pain, Sister Hazel, Bubba Sparxxx, Quad City DJ’s, Shallow Side and Wild Fire.
A festival news release says weekend passes cost $35, plus taxes and fees. VIP weekend passes cost $125 and include a viewing area near the stage, plus other perks. Children’s tickets will cost $10 per day at the gate. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster and at Ticketmaster outlets.
“Affordability for festival goers is one of the key components for this year’s Gulfport Music Festival,” said Kenny Vest, director of operations for festival organizer Alpha Media. “We feel that $35, plus fees, to see two full days of music, while not having to drive to another state for a music festival, is an excellent deal for music fans right here on the Coast.”
The music festival was suspended for 2015, when Vest said organizers would regroup to make the event more affordable.
