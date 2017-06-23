15th Annual Scrapin the Coast will bring lowered trucks and low-riders to the Coast Coliseum

Custom car fanatics will converge this weekend on the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the 15th annual Scrapin the Coast car show.
Organizers expect to draw more than 20,000 custom car fans to the show that features jacked-up, super-low, crazy-colored, ultra-loud cars, trucks and motorcycles, and a musical performance by rapper Juvenile.
“I’ve heard a lot of guys say we have some spice to our event,” said Myles Holcomb, a co-founder and organizer.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday.
Kirk Peterson, who has traveled from Florida to Biloxi for the last four Scrapin the Coast events, described it as a laid-back festival which draws some of the finest custom trucks in the country. Peterson owns a “Lamborghini blue” 1957 Chevy pickup truck with 35 modifications.
“You’ll see some stuff there you’ve never seen before,” he said.
Holcomb said booking the nationally known rapper Juvenile for the event was a way of giving back to the people who’ve been coming to the show over the years. Juvenile will perform Saturday night. After festivities wrap up at the Coliseum on Saturday, festival-goers will move to the Gulfport Dragway for an after party.
Holcomb said his event was different from other car shows because there were no restrictions on what type of car or truck could enter. A team of around 30 judges will evaluate the vehicles and announce awards on Sunday afternoon.
Greg Miller originally conceived the show back in 2002, and has three custom cars of his own, all classic Chevys.
“They’re lowered, they got air ride systems, custom paint jobs, custom wheels,” Miller said. “Anything that can be done to these cars I’ve done to them.”
Holcomb and Miller explained the mindset of custom car enthusiasts, people willing to “throw money at their vehicle”:
“Some people might look at it and shake their head and say, ‘how ridiculous,’” Holcomb said. “The point is, it got your attention.”
“They get to come out, show off all the work they’ve put into their vehicle,” Miller said. “They like to sit back and look at people’s reactions.”
Holcomb was first drawn to custom cars in high school; he watched a Dr. Dre video featuring hydraulically lifted and lowered cars, and decided he had to have something similar. He began working on customizing a truck.
Holcomb said organizing Scrapin the Coast has occupied so much of his time that he hasn’t been able to work on his own custom car recently, although he does drive a truck with some “quite lavish wheels.”
If you go
What: Scrapin the Coast custom car show
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25; An after party also will be held Saturday night at Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road, Gulfport
Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center
Cost: $20 Saturday, $15 Sunday
