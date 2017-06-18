Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins, reports say

Queen Bey has welcomed two little bees into the hive.
Beyoncé gave birth to twins sometime in the last week, a source close to the couple told CNN.
The superstar singer, 35, and her mogul husband, Jay Z, 47, are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. They married in 2008.
“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People magazine.
The gender and names of the twins have not been officially revealed.
However, Us Weekly reports that they are a boy and a girl, according to multiple sources.
Former President Barack Obama appeared in a video to mark Jay Z’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York on Thursday night and seemed to reveal the gender of the star’s new babies as two girls, according to the Daily Mail.
Amid speculation the twins had been born, Obama joked about the similarities between himself and Jay Z, before implying that the musician was going to have “him beat” when it comes to how many daughters they each have.
Obama lists the similarities before saying: “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.”
Obama has two daughters.
Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, “ she posted.
Beyoncé followed up the announcement by posting an entire pregnancy photo album, called “I Have Three Hearts,” to her website, Beyonce.com.
